Saint Charles has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at the City of St. Charles Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: City of St. Charles Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-3395

Cleats is a handsome tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings. If you love that dapper “little gentleman” look, he might be your match. Contact the shelter for details on his vaccinations, neuter status, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Cleats and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: City of St. Charles Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-3395

Cranberry Sauce is a young brown tabby with beautiful stripes. He’s at a great age to settle into a new home and bond with his people. Ask the shelter about his medical history, vaccines, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Cranberry Sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: City of St. Charles Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-3395

Deviled Eggs is a striking silver tabby youngster. If you like playful, growing cats with eye-catching coats, he’s worth a visit. The shelter can share more about his temperament, vet care, and fees.

👉 Meet Deviled Eggs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: City of St. Charles Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-3395

Flowerpot is a young, all-black medium-haired cat, likely with a soft, fluffy coat. She could be a lovely companion for someone who enjoys brushing and quiet time with a feline friend. Call the shelter to ask about her health, spay status, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Flowerpot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Shelter: City of St. Charles Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-3395

Rainboots is a young orange/red medium-haired cat—perfect for fans of classic “orange kitty” charm. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his personality, vetting, and adoption costs.

👉 Meet Rainboots and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Shelter: City of St. Charles Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-3395

Hastings is a young tiger-striped cat with bold markings. She’s ready for a family to give her a safe, loving home. The shelter can provide details on her medical care, spay status, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Hastings and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting the City of St. Charles Animal Shelter or calling (636) 949-3395 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.