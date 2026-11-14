🚧 Alley and lane changes near City Hall parking garage

The alley on SE 2nd Street between SE Douglas St and SE Green St, next to the City Hall parking garage, is closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for gas main replacement by a private utility contractor.

There is also a lane shift on SE 2nd Street in this area.

Work is permitted through December 11, 2026, so plan extra time if you drive or park near downtown or City Hall during the day. Use alternate routes around SE 2nd Street when possible.