📅 Free Library Resources for Business Owners (Zoom)

If you run a business, the Library has free tools to help you.

In this online program, you’ll learn about:

Library programs and systems that support business owners

that support business owners Free resources you can use for your business

you can use for your business How to meet one-on-one with specialists for extra help

Details:

Format: Virtual program on Zoom

Time zone: Central Time

Cost: Free

Registration: You must register with a valid email address to get the Zoom link.

This program is funded by a grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

If you own or are starting a business, this is a simple way to see what support your library already offers you at no cost.