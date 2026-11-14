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📢 Free Zoom session: library tools for business owners
12 days ago
📅 Free Library Resources for Business Owners (Zoom)
If you run a business, the Library has free tools to help you.
In this online program, you’ll learn about:
- Library programs and systems that support business owners
- Free resources you can use for your business
- How to meet one-on-one with specialists for extra help
Details:
- Format: Virtual program on Zoom
- Time zone: Central Time
- Cost: Free
- Registration: You must register with a valid email address to get the Zoom link.
This program is funded by a grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
If you own or are starting a business, this is a simple way to see what support your library already offers you at no cost.
More Info: Free Library Resources for Business Owners (Zoom) ...
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