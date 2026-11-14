O’Fallon’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options for senior engineers and cleared cyber pros. If you’ve got strong experience, there’s real opportunity here.

Employer: Veridic Solutions

Veridic Solutions Location: O'Fallon, MO (Hybrid – 3 days/week onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex C development while writing C++ unit tests, guiding design reviews, and coaching junior devs. Good fit if you like owning technical design, improving dev processes, and working closely with product on high‑impact features.

Employer: Abacus Solutions

Abacus Solutions Location: O'Fallon, MO (supporting USTRANSCOM at Scott AFB, IL)

(supporting USTRANSCOM at Scott AFB, IL) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on assessment and authorization for critical DoD systems, managing ATO packages, risk assessments, and NIST-based self-assessments. Great for cleared security pros with DoD Secret, IAT Level II cert (e.g., Security+), and at least 4 years of experience.

Employer: Mastercard

Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary Range (O’Fallon): $96,000 – $163,000 USD

Automation-first senior QA/SDET role on Mastercard’s pricing and billing platforms, building Java-based test frameworks across API, UI, and performance. Ideal if you have 6+ years in automation with Java, Selenium, REST Assured, Cucumber, Cypress, plus CI/CD and performance testing tools like JMeter/BlazeMeter.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.