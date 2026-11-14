O'Fallon schools and childcare centers are hiring, and it’s a good moment if you like working with kids or teens. Here are a few solid options with clear hours and pay so you can see what fits your life.

Employer: Francis Howell School District (Henderson Elementary)

Francis Howell School District (Henderson Elementary) Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Full-time , before- and after-school care

, before- and after-school care Hours: 6:10–9:20 AM & 3:20–6:10 PM (plus 1 hr meeting & 2 hrs plan time)

(plus 1 hr meeting & 2 hrs plan time) Pay: $16.41–$17.72/hour (based on college credits)

Help run an elementary before/after-school program, keeping kids safe, busy, and learning. Good fit if you enjoy planning activities, staying organized, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Francis Howell School District (Francis Howell Central High School)

Francis Howell School District (Francis Howell Central High School) Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Stipend coaching role

Stipend coaching role Minimum Stipend: $3,538

Support the head coach with practices, games, and mentoring high school athletes. Great if you know softball, like building team culture, and can work afternoons, evenings, and some weekends.

Employer: Just 4 Us Childcare and Learning Center

Location: O'Fallon, MO 63366

Type: Part-time (consistent hours, weekdays)

(consistent hours, weekdays) Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour (based on experience & education)

Work in an award-winning early childhood center with a Monday–Friday schedule and weekends off. Comes with benefits for eligible staff and room to grow if you want a long-term career in early childhood.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same site. Don’t wait too long; school and childcare jobs tend to fill fast once posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.