St. Charles has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting at Five Acres Animal Shelter for a cozy home of their own. Here are a few of the adoptable faces you can meet.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $165

Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-9918

Queen Annie is a tiny gray beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a young kitten, she’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of affection as she learns about the world.

👉 Meet Queen Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $165

Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-9918

Queen Donut is a tortoiseshell kitten with a striking coat and big potential to be a wonderful companion. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new people and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Queen Donut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption Fee: $165

Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-9918

Carl is a brown tabby and white kitten who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and move into a forever home. Like most kittens, he’ll thrive with playtime, toys, and patient humans to help him grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Carl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/White (gorgeous grey tabby look)

Brown Tabby/White (gorgeous grey tabby look) Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-9918

Riley is a beautiful grey tabby who loves pets and play time. She came in with her buddies Lizzy and Smokey and did very well with them, so with slow, proper introductions she may do well with other friendly cats in the home.

Riley enjoys interactive play and will happily roll around and bat at your hand, even if it means your work has to wait. She can get overstimulated at times, so she needs a family who will pay attention to her signals and give her breaks when she asks for them.

👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in St. Charles, MO and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Five Acres Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (636) 949-9918 to learn more about these wonderful cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.