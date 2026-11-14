St. Joseph has some very sweet dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services

Phone: (816) 271-4877

Magnolia is a young brindle pup looking for a loving home to grow up in. As a baby, she’ll need someone ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services

Phone: (816) 271-4877

Artie is a young Lab mix, full of energy and ready for adventure. He’d love an active home that can give him exercise, structure, and affection.

👉 Meet Artie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services

Phone: (816) 271-4877

Billy is a brindle baby who’s just starting life and needs a family to show him the ropes. He’ll benefit from gentle training and lots of social time.

👉 Meet Billy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Not listed

Not listed Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services

Phone: (816) 271-4877

Willy is another adorable brindle pup looking for a forever home. As a young puppy, Willy will need time, training, and consistency.

👉 Meet Willy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services

Phone: (816) 271-4877

Lily is a sweet brindle baby girl who’s ready to bond with her new family. She’ll thrive with positive training and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier mix

Boston Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services

Phone: (816) 271-4877

Penny is an adult Boston Terrier mix with a lovely cream coat. She’s looking for a stable, caring home where she can settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near St. Joseph, MO, please consider visiting St. Joseph Animal Services or giving them a call at (816) 271-4877 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.