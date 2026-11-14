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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in St. Joseph
St. Joseph has some very sweet dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.
Magnolia
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services
- Phone: (816) 271-4877
Magnolia is a young brindle pup looking for a loving home to grow up in. As a baby, she’ll need someone ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Artie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services
- Phone: (816) 271-4877
Artie is a young Lab mix, full of energy and ready for adventure. He’d love an active home that can give him exercise, structure, and affection.
👉 Meet Artie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Billy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services
- Phone: (816) 271-4877
Billy is a brindle baby who’s just starting life and needs a family to show him the ropes. He’ll benefit from gentle training and lots of social time.
👉 Meet Billy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Not listed
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services
- Phone: (816) 271-4877
Willy is another adorable brindle pup looking for a forever home. As a young puppy, Willy will need time, training, and consistency.
👉 Meet Willy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lily
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services
- Phone: (816) 271-4877
Lily is a sweet brindle baby girl who’s ready to bond with her new family. She’ll thrive with positive training and plenty of love.
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penny
- Breed: Boston Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services
- Phone: (816) 271-4877
Penny is an adult Boston Terrier mix with a lovely cream coat. She’s looking for a stable, caring home where she can settle in and feel safe.
👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near St. Joseph, MO, please consider visiting St. Joseph Animal Services or giving them a call at (816) 271-4877 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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