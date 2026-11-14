💰 County taxes due Dec. 31 – payment options & details

The Perry County Collector’s Office reminds taxpayers that 2026 county tax payments are due by December 31 to avoid late penalties and interest.

Ways to pay:

By mail: If you mail on Dec. 31 , you must take your payment inside the Perryville Post Office before closing, ask for it to be hand postmarked Dec. 31 , and confirm holiday hours with the Post Office. Anything dropped after closing will be late.

If you mail on , you must take your payment before closing, ask for it to be , and confirm holiday hours with the Post Office. Anything dropped after closing will be late. Drop box: Use the two secure drop boxes at the Perry County Administration Building, 321 N. Main Street, Perryville . Payments dropped before midnight on Dec. 31 are on time.

Use the at the . Payments dropped are on time. Online: Pay at www.perrycountymo.us .

Pay at . By phone: Call 1-877-690-3729 and use Jurisdiction Code 3502.

Questions about your bill or payment options? Call the Perry County Collector’s Office at 573-547-4422 or visit www.perrycountymo.us.