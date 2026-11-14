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Perry County
💰 Perry County 2026 tax payments due by Dec. 31
12 days ago
💰 County taxes due Dec. 31 – payment options & details
The Perry County Collector’s Office reminds taxpayers that 2026 county tax payments are due by December 31 to avoid late penalties and interest.
Ways to pay:
- By mail: If you mail on Dec. 31, you must take your payment inside the Perryville Post Office before closing, ask for it to be hand postmarked Dec. 31, and confirm holiday hours with the Post Office. Anything dropped after closing will be late.
- Drop box: Use the two secure drop boxes at the Perry County Administration Building, 321 N. Main Street, Perryville. Payments dropped before midnight on Dec. 31 are on time.
- Online: Pay at www.perrycountymo.us.
- By phone: Call 1-877-690-3729 and use Jurisdiction Code 3502.
Questions about your bill or payment options? Call the Perry County Collector’s Office at 573-547-4422 or visit www.perrycountymo.us.
More Info: Perry County Collector’s Office Issues Reminder: 2...
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