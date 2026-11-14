Lee’s Summit healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you want steady clinic hours or high‑pay travel contracts.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Lee's Summit, MO

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13–26 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week)

Full-time, (13–26 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week) Pay: $2,808 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

(plus potential tax-free stipends) Highlights: Day shift Cath Lab role with aggressive compensation packages, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Requires 1 year Cath Lab experience.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Lee's Summit, MO

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week)

Full-time, (13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week) Pay: $2,713 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

(plus potential tax-free stipends) Highlights: Monday–Friday 0700–1530 with on‑call about 12 days/month. Mix of Cath Lab and IR cases (heart caths, pacemakers, embolizations, thrombectomies, kyphoplasties, more). Great if you like a fast‑paced procedural environment and variety.

Employer: Saint Luke’s

Location: Lee's Summit, MO

Type: Part-time , Night shift

, Night shift Highlights: Entry‑friendly RRT role (less than 1 year experience acceptable). Full respiratory therapist scope—assessments, treatment planning, diagnostics, and patient/family education. Requires RRT, Respiratory Therapy license, BLS, and an Associate degree.

Employer: Saint Luke’s

Location: Based in Lee's Summit, MO , floating across KS & MO retail clinics

Based in , floating across KS & MO retail clinics Type: Full-time , Days

, Days Schedule: Variable; Mon–Fri 7am–7pm , weekends 8am–5pm, 12‑hour shifts , every 3rd weekend, holiday rotation

Variable; , weekends 8am–5pm, , every 3rd weekend, holiday rotation Highlights: High autonomy, lots of variety across multiple clinics. You’ll assess, diagnose, treat common conditions, and promote wellness. Requires NP licensure in KS & MO, BLS, and a Master’s degree.

Employer: Saint Luke’s

Location: Lee's Summit, MO (with possible coverage at other Saint Luke’s sites)

(with possible coverage at other Saint Luke’s sites) Type: Full-time , Days

, Days Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8‑hour shifts; weekend rounding about every 9 weeks plus shared holiday rotation

Monday–Friday, 8‑hour shifts; weekend rounding about plus shared holiday rotation Highlights: Mix of clinic, OR first assist, and inpatient rounding in a growing general surgery group. Broad procedure exposure (bariatrics, hernias, GI, oncology, wound care). Requires 1+ year APP experience, Master’s degree, APP license, and BLS.

Employer: Saint Luke’s

Location: Lee's Summit, MO

Type: Full-time , Days

, Days Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–4:30pm , no nights, weekends, or holidays

, Highlights: Clinic‑based LPN role on a growing neuroscience team. Mix of patient calls/portal messages, assisting with procedures, placing orders, and pre/post‑procedure calls. Requires MO and KS LPN licenses and BLS; neuroscience or 5+ years nursing experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.