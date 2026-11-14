Lee’s Summit has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from entry-level dishwashing to full kitchen leadership. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: John Knox Village

John Knox Village Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed (full-time is benefit-eligible)

Work across several on-site restaurants, keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean and safe. Benefit-eligible full-time role with more daytime/evening hours (no 2 a.m. closings) and a steady, year-round setting.

Employer: Price Chopper

Location: 251 SW Greenwich Dr, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082

Type: Full-time with benefits

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy grocery bakery: lead the team, manage inventory, and keep quality and food safety on point. Good fit if you already have bakery or food service experience and want a step up into leadership.

Employer: Casey’s

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $18.00–$20.70/hour + quarterly bonus, benefits eligible

Hands-on leader role running the kitchen side of the store—training staff, watching food safety, and managing inventory. Comes with solid perks like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.