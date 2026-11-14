Lee’s Summit is busy and growing, and so are the local customer service teams. If you like helping people and keeping a store or office running smooth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hy‑Vee, Inc.

Hy‑Vee, Inc. Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the whole store humming – you’ll lead staff across departments, handle schedules, solve customer issues, and help with merchandising and safety. Good fit if you’ve got retail leadership experience and like being on your feet in a fast‑paced grocery setting.

Employer: Farmers Insurance Group – Dakota Saur Agency

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $60,000 per year (base)

(base) Comp: Base salary + commission + bonus opportunities

You’ll be the main point of contact for clients, answering policy and billing questions, doing policy reviews, and making sure every interaction feels personal and helpful. Monday–Friday schedule, PTO, and room to grow if you enjoy building long‑term relationships.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time

Hours: About 38 hours per week

About Starting Pay: $26.00/hour (Year 2: $27.00/hour)

You’ll help run the store day to day: supervising the team, keeping shelves stocked and neat, handling customer concerns, and watching budgets and inventory. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off, and more) for folks with a few years of retail experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings. Don’t wait too long; good customer service roles in Lee’s Summit tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.