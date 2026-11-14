📢 Borgia swimmer sets 3 school records at state meet

St. Francis Borgia’s boys swim team had a big first day at the Class 1 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex on Friday, Nov. 13.

Senior Samuel Durnal:

Broke school records in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle during prelims.

and during prelims. Advanced to the championship heat of the 50 freestyle .

. Qualified for the consolation heat of the 100 freestyle.

Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team — Joseph Vanco, Harry Benhardt, Jacob Bischof and Samuel Durnal — also:

Set a school record time .

. Advanced to the consolation heat for day two of the meet.

It’s a strong showing for the Borgia Knights as they move into the second day of state competition.