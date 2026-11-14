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Swimming
📢 Borgia swimmer breaks 3 records, advances at state
12 days ago
📢 Borgia swimmer sets 3 school records at state meet
St. Francis Borgia’s boys swim team had a big first day at the Class 1 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex on Friday, Nov. 13.
Senior Samuel Durnal:
- Broke school records in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle during prelims.
- Advanced to the championship heat of the 50 freestyle.
- Qualified for the consolation heat of the 100 freestyle.
Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team — Joseph Vanco, Harry Benhardt, Jacob Bischof and Samuel Durnal — also:
- Set a school record time.
- Advanced to the consolation heat for day two of the meet.
It’s a strong showing for the Borgia Knights as they move into the second day of state competition.
More Info: Durnal, relay team advance to second day of state ...
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