📢 Local elementary singers chosen for Missouri All-State Choir

Four School District of Washington elementary students have been selected for the Missouri All-State Children's Choir, and a fifth received honorable mention after a highly competitive, blind audition process using audio recordings.

Selected for the All-State Children's Choir:

Paislee Dowd , 5th grade, Marthasville Elementary

, 5th grade, Scarlett Lorenz , 4th grade, Augusta Elementary

, 4th grade, Emily Maune , 5th grade, South Point Elementary

, 5th grade, Grace Agren, 4th grade, South Point Elementary

Honorable mention:

Isabelle Osborn, 4th grade, Marthasville Elementary

The students will travel to Osage Beach on January 26 to rehearse and perform with the 7th annual Missouri All-State Children's Choir during the 89th Annual Missouri Music Educators Association In-Service Workshop/Conference. They’ll sing under the direction of music educator and conductor Sandy Knudson.

Augusta and Marthasville music teacher Jon Logan shared that this is a major honor, especially in a year with a record number of auditions.