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📢 5 Washington elementary singers earn Missouri All-State honors
📢 Local elementary singers chosen for Missouri All-State Choir
Four School District of Washington elementary students have been selected for the Missouri All-State Children's Choir, and a fifth received honorable mention after a highly competitive, blind audition process using audio recordings.
Selected for the All-State Children's Choir:
- Paislee Dowd, 5th grade, Marthasville Elementary
- Scarlett Lorenz, 4th grade, Augusta Elementary
- Emily Maune, 5th grade, South Point Elementary
- Grace Agren, 4th grade, South Point Elementary
Honorable mention:
- Isabelle Osborn, 4th grade, Marthasville Elementary
The students will travel to Osage Beach on January 26 to rehearse and perform with the 7th annual Missouri All-State Children's Choir during the 89th Annual Missouri Music Educators Association In-Service Workshop/Conference. They’ll sing under the direction of music educator and conductor Sandy Knudson.
Augusta and Marthasville music teacher Jon Logan shared that this is a major honor, especially in a year with a record number of auditions.
More Info: School District of Washington - News
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