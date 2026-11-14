📢 Simple ways to manage diabetes stress

Living with diabetes can feel like a lot. This guide explains diabetes distress—the emotional burnout that can come from daily decisions about blood sugar, food, medications and appointments.

It suggests:

Notice signs you’re overwhelmed, like feeling guilty about numbers, avoiding checks or appointments, or worrying often about complications.

Focus on one step at a time : take your meds, check your blood sugar, go for a short walk, or schedule your next visit.

: take your meds, check your blood sugar, go for a short walk, or schedule your next visit. Treat blood sugar readings as information , not a grade.

, not a grade. Simplify your routine with automatic refills, virtual visits when appropriate, 90‑day supplies, organized meds and supplies, and simple meal prep.

with automatic refills, virtual visits when appropriate, 90‑day supplies, organized meds and supplies, and simple meal prep. Give yourself mental breaks with hobbies, family time, or a short walk while still doing the basics of your care.

with hobbies, family time, or a short walk while still doing the basics of your care. Talk about how you feel with your care team, trusted friends or family, and others living with diabetes.

If sadness, anxiety or feeling overwhelmed are getting in the way of daily life, talk with your provider and ask about a referral to the NKC Health diabetes care team, support group or other community resources.