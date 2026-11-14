St. Louis neighbors are sharing some handy free items and even free services this week. Here are a few worth checking out if you’re nearby.

Item: Assorted boys’ clothing bundle, sizes 14–16

Details: Mixed colors, includes shirts and pants. Great if you have a teen or pre-teen who needs some extra clothes. Must pick up from the poster.

Location: Gravois Park, St. Louis, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free moving boxes

Details: Lots of boxes, mostly new, available for porch pickup. Perfect if you’re moving, decluttering, or need storage.

Location: Bevo, St. Louis, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Offer: Free laundry washes and detergent

Event: Loads of Kindness at Laundry Day Laundromat

Date & Time: Saturday, November 21, noon–4 p.m.

Details: Free washes and detergent, first come, first served, no income requirements. A great chance to catch up on laundry at no cost.

Location: Laundry Day Laundromat, 415 Wilmington Ave., Patch, St. Louis, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and events like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.