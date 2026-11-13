📢 Missouri hemp shops slash prices before new THC rules

Hemp retailers across Missouri spent this week clearing out products ahead of a new state law that restricts the sale of hemp‑derived THC.

Stores have:

Marked down prices

Filled clearance bins at gas stations

at gas stations Emptied smoke‑shop display cases

In at least one small town, given free products to veterans on Veterans Day

Some businesses say they are closing or expect to close because of the new restrictions. Others are trying to sell through as much inventory as possible before the law fully takes hold.

If you use hemp‑derived THC products, be aware that your local options may shrink soon, and some shops may already be running clearance or giveaway deals as they prepare for the change in Missouri law.