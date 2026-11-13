🚧 Lane closures and a short-term road closure in Northeast Missouri

If you drive U.S. Route 61, Route 168, or Route 47, plan for work zones between November 16–27, 2026 in Northeast Missouri:

Lewis & Marion counties

U.S. Route 61 Northbound – Nov 18–19 , lane restriction for core drilling from MO Route 168 in Hannibal to U.S. Route 24 near LaGrange , 9 a.m.–4 p.m. daily .

– , lane restriction for core drilling from to , . U.S. Route 61 Southbound – Nov 18–19 , lane restriction for core drilling from Route B near Canton to MO Route 168 in Hannibal , 9 a.m.–4 p.m. daily .

– , lane restriction for core drilling from to , . MO Route 168 – Nov 19, closed for culvert replacement from Route JJ to CR 402, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Warren County

MO Route 47 (Warrenton) – Nov 19, lane restriction for bridge sealing on the bridge over I-70, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

MoDOT asks drivers to slow down, buckle up, put phones away, and move over in work zones. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map: http://traveler.modot.org/map/ before you head out.