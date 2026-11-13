Saint Charles has some solid options right now if you like working with students or supporting learning. Here are a couple of local roles worth a look.

Employer: Orchard Farm School District

Orchard Farm School District Location: Saint Charles, MO

Type: Long-term substitute (full-time during assignment)

Long-term substitute (full-time during assignment) Pay: Up to $240/day depending on certification and status

depending on certification and status Dates: Mid-January – End of March (anticipated)

Teach 8th grade English Language Arts using the existing curriculum while the regular teacher is out. You’ll manage the classroom, keep students on track, and support a safe, positive learning space. Missouri substitute or teaching certificate is required, and the district reimburses your new sub certificate and background check fees after you work 3 full days.

Employer: St. Charles City-County Library

Location: Kisker Road Branch, Saint Charles, MO

Type: Part-time (16 hours/week)

Pay: $16.30/hour

Schedule: Mon 9am–1pm, Tues 4pm–8pm, Thurs 12pm–8pm + rotating weekends

Mon 9am–1pm, Tues 4pm–8pm, Thurs 12pm–8pm + rotating weekends Deadline: Apply by Monday, November 23, 2026 (or until filled)

Great fit if you enjoy books and helping people. You’ll shelve materials, help with checkouts and holds, answer basic questions, and support programs and room reservations. Includes paid time off and a deferred comp plan with employer match for part-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.