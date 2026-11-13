Saint Charles has some solid retail and customer service openings right now, especially if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Below are a few standout roles you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles (Boyd Gaming Corporation)

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles (Boyd Gaming Corporation) Location: St Charles, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find what they need, ring up purchases on a computerized register, and keep displays looking sharp inside the casino resort shops. This role is great if you have strong people skills, can be on your feet, and want steady full-time hours in a busy, entertainment-focused setting.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Saint Charles, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a department team, coach associates, and keep your area stocked, priced right, and customer-ready. This is a good fit if you have a couple of years of retail experience, like mentoring others, and want full-time work with store discounts and a full benefits package.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.