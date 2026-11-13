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🔧 O’Fallon, MO Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
O’Fallon’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, especially for people who like fixing things and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are a few solid options if you want steady work you can see and feel at the end of the day.
Senior HVAC, Refrigeration & Cooking Equipment Service Technician
- Employer: Refrigeration & Kitchen Solutions
- Location: O’Fallon, MO (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35.00 – $45.00 per hour
Senior field role working on commercial kitchen, refrigeration, ice machines, ware-washing gear, and HVAC. You’ll use your technical skills, work mostly on your own, and get competitive, negotiable pay, 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and on-the-job training.
House Cleaning – Company Cars! No Nights, No Weekends
- Employer: C5 Clean LLC (The Maids of St. Charles County)
- Location: O’Fallon, MO 63366 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $560 – $650 per week
Team-based home cleaning with company cars, Monday–Friday days only, and no nights or weekends. Includes tips and bonuses, paid holidays and PTO, daily breakfast, uniforms and supplies, and chances to move into Team Leader roles.
Janitorial Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2616
- Location: 1307 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63366
- Type: Full-time (opening/morning shifts)
- Pay: $15 – $28 per hour plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums
Keep the store, parking lot, restrooms, and receiving areas clean so shoppers have a good first and last impression. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, and access to Live Better U with Walmart-paid education.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has room to grow and may have related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.