Saint Joseph has some solid front-line roles right now, from beauty and retail to office-based customer support. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: St Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level salon role where you handle cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more while helping grow sales and guest loyalty. Great fit if you have a cosmetology license, strong technical skills, and want steady clients plus ongoing training in a busy beauty retailer.

Employer: Vintage Stock Inc.

Location: Saint Joseph, MO 64508

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Key holder role running daily store operations, delegating tasks, and handling customer and employee issues. Comes with 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount, and works well if you have 6–12 months of supervisor experience and like a flexible schedule.

Employer: SYR Limited

Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Office-based customer support role taking calls, entering orders, and solving customer issues for a global cleaning products company. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and paid time off, and suits someone with solid IT skills and a calm phone manner.

Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store)

(Check / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store) Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership job in financial services, helping customers with loans and other products, handling cash, and making outbound calls. Good match if you have 1+ year in sales, customer service, or cash handling, can travel between stores, and want a role with clear procedures and compliance focus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.