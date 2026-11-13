Saint James has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, especially around Phelps Health and the Missouri Veterans Home. If you like caring for others and want stable, full-time work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Phelps Health

Phelps Health Location: Saint James, MO

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy clinic setting supporting physicians and mid-level providers. You’ll handle meds, vitals, phone triage, patient education, and help with procedures in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

Key requirements:

Graduate of an accredited LPN program with approved IV therapy course

with approved IV therapy course Current Missouri LPN license

American Heart Association BLS required

Employer: State of Missouri – Missouri Veterans Home

Location: St James, MO

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $19.94 (day), $21.94 (evening/night) + weekend differential

Support Veterans by safely giving medications, documenting in the EMR, and working closely with nurses and CNAs. This role is hands-on with residents and part of a tight-knit care team.

Key requirements & perks:

Valid Missouri CMT certification

1+ year of relevant experience

3 weeks vacation + 3 weeks sick + 13 holidays

Health, dental, vision, free life insurance, retirement, savings match, 6 weeks paid parental leave

More info and recruiter contacts: MVC Hiring Page – https://mvc.dps.mo.gov/hiring/

Employer: State of Missouri – Missouri Veterans Home

Location: St James, MO

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $17.20

Use your barber or cosmetology skills to keep Veterans looking and feeling their best with regular haircuts and shaves. You’ll run a clean, safe shop and coordinate supplies while being part of the care community.

Key requirements & perks:

Current Missouri barber or cosmetology license

3 weeks vacation, 3 weeks sick, 13 holidays

Health, dental, vision, free life insurance, retirement, savings match, 6 weeks paid parental leave

More info and recruiter contacts: MVC Hiring Page – https://mvc.dps.mo.gov/hiring/

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.