Saint Joseph has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from mobile car care to big-plant maintenance with strong pay and bonuses.

Here are a few worth a look this week:

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll travel to customers and give their cars a full clean inside and out—vacuuming, washing, waxing, and polishing. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, like working on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Location: St Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time, all shifts

Pay: $27.79/hour + up to $5,000 retention bonus ($2,500 at 90 days, $2,500 at 1 year, if you meet the time requirements)

Industrial maintenance role keeping plant machines and equipment running—preventive maintenance, repairs, and troubleshooting. Comes with benefits like paid time off, 401(k), and health, dental, vision, and prescription coverage, plus chances for training if you’ve got at least 6 months maintenance experience (or 3 months plus technical schooling).

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.