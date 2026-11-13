📅 Clean Energy Development Board meets Nov. 13 (online)

The Clean Energy Development Board will hold its quarterly board meeting on November 13, 2026, from 3:00–4:00 PM.

This meeting is free and open to the public.

Join in:

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82287235316

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82287235316 Phone: (929) 205-6099, Webinar ID 822 8723 5316

For questions, contact Laura Bryant at bryantl@stlouis-mo.gov or (314) 657-3752.

If you need accessibility accommodations, email sykesm@stlouis-mo.gov or call (314) 657-3749 or (314) 589-6000 (TTY). It’s best to request accommodations at least two business days before the meeting.