Jackson County has several proposed budget resolutions for 2026 that affect public safety and court services:

Transfer of $196,500 within the Detention Center’s 2026 General Fund Budget to cover higher costs for essential operations at the Jackson County Detention Center .

within the to cover higher costs for essential operations at the . Transfer of $30,000 within the 2026 General Fund to pay for Workday consulting services for the 16th Judicial Circuit Court Information Technologies Department .

within the to pay for for the . Transfer of $1,350,000 within the 2026 General Fund to pay for relocating the jury room and the Human Resources Department for the 16th Judicial Circuit Court .

within the to pay for relocating the and the for the . Award of a contract for Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for the Sheriff’s Office to Safe Life Group, LLC (Brentwood, TN), using an existing Sourcewell contract, at a total cost of $94,105.

These items are framed as resolutions affecting how 2026 county funds are allocated for detention, courts, and the Sheriff’s Office.