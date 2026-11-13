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Jackson County
County considers 2026 budget shifts for jail, courts, and Sheriff
7 days ago
Jackson County has several proposed budget resolutions for 2026 that affect public safety and court services:
- Transfer of $196,500 within the Detention Center’s 2026 General Fund Budget to cover higher costs for essential operations at the Jackson County Detention Center.
- Transfer of $30,000 within the 2026 General Fund to pay for Workday consulting services for the 16th Judicial Circuit Court Information Technologies Department.
- Transfer of $1,350,000 within the 2026 General Fund to pay for relocating the jury room and the Human Resources Department for the 16th Judicial Circuit Court.
- Award of a contract for Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for the Sheriff’s Office to Safe Life Group, LLC (Brentwood, TN), using an existing Sourcewell contract, at a total cost of $94,105.
These items are framed as resolutions affecting how 2026 county funds are allocated for detention, courts, and the Sheriff’s Office.
More Info: Jackson County Missouri - Meeting of Justice & Law...
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