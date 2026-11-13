Oliver Township and nearby Ridgedale are busy with events and tourism, which means steady demand for safety and security pros. If you like being out and about, helping guests, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Legends Global

Legends Global Location: Ridgedale, MO (Thunder Ridge Nature Arena)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests park safely at a busy outdoor arena and be part of the event energy. This role is very active and outdoors, with lots of guest interaction and a fast-paced feel.

Employer: Legends Global

Legends Global Location: Ridgedale, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on safe, legal alcohol service at events by checking IDs, monitoring bars and VIP areas, and stepping in when needed. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure and like a mix of guest service and rule enforcement.

Employer: Big Cedar Lodge

Location: Ridgedale, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Patrol a large resort property, respond to alarms, and keep guests and staff safe. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, plus discounts at Big Cedar and Bass Pro attractions.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.