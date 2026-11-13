Looking for a feline friend in O’Fallon, MO? These adoptable cats are waiting at local rescues for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby with a unique "Vulcan ear"

with a unique "Vulcan ear" Shelter: Heartland Humane Society of Missouri

Phone: (636) 922-0569

Van Gogh is a lively kitten with tons of energy and one very special feature—his adorable, one-of-a-kind ear. The shelter calls it his “Vulcan ear”, and it gives him extra charm and character. There’s nothing wrong with it; it’s just part of what makes him unique. He’s playful, fun, and ready for a forever family to enjoy all his kitten antics.

👉 Meet Van Gogh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

Shelter: Heartland Humane Society of Missouri

Phone: (636) 922-0569

CeeCee is a quiet, gentle girl who likes to move at her own pace. She can be shy and reserved at first, but once she feels safe, she enjoys affection and shows her sweet side. She’s more of a calm observer than a center-of-attention cat, perfect for a peaceful home that will give her time to warm up and feel secure.

👉 Meet CeeCee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

Shelter: All Paws Rescue

Phone: (636) 288-2999

Bo is a beautiful, loving, energetic, and silly young cat. She loves playing with her foster kittens, especially her buddy Emmaline, and has learned good manners from her older foster cats. Bo enjoys her foster mom, is social with other family members, and does well with dogs. She responds to her name, loves interactive toys like wands and lasers, and is used to regular grooming and nail trims.

👉 Meet Bo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the O’Fallon, MO area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above or visit their websites to learn more and submit an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.