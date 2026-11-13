Saint Charles neighbors are putting out some great free items right now. If you’re looking to spruce up your home or spoil a pet, these local finds might be just what you need.

Item: 2 free cat hammocks

Condition: Used – Fair

Location: St Charles, near Upper Bottom and Jungs Station Rd (at the curb)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Two hammocks for your cats from a smoke-free, flea-free home. They’re already set out at the curb, so you can just swing by and grab them. First come, first served.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: 33" stainless steel double kitchen sink with faucet

Condition: Not stated (faucet needs a new washer)

Location: South O'Fallon, St. Charles, MO (sitting at curb)

Source: nextdoor.com

Stainless steel double sink, great if you’re doing a kitchen renovation or need a replacement. The faucet is included, but it needs a new washer. It’s already at the curb and is first come, first serve.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gray plush sofa with two fluffy cushions

Condition: Not stated

Location: Forest Hills, St. Charles, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

Soft, comfortable gray sofa that comes with two matching cushions. A nice free upgrade for a living room, basement, or first apartment.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vintage wooden writing desk (with bookcase mentioned in title)

Condition: Not stated

Location: Heritage Landing, St. Charles, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

A beautiful vintage wooden writing desk with intricate detailing. Great for a home office, study area, or homework station. Check the listing for any info on the bookcase and exact measurements.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Saint Charles tend to go quickly, especially curb alerts, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and make a plan to pick it up soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.