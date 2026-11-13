undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Saint Charles Today
Saint Charles neighbors are putting out some great free items right now. If you’re looking to spruce up your home or spoil a pet, these local finds might be just what you need.
Curb Alert: Free Cat Hammocks (2)
Item: 2 free cat hammocks
Condition: Used – Fair
Location: St Charles, near Upper Bottom and Jungs Station Rd (at the curb)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Two hammocks for your cats from a smoke-free, flea-free home. They’re already set out at the curb, so you can just swing by and grab them. First come, first served.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
FREE 33" Stainless Steel Double Kitchen Sink
Item: 33" stainless steel double kitchen sink with faucet
Condition: Not stated (faucet needs a new washer)
Location: South O'Fallon, St. Charles, MO (sitting at curb)
Source: nextdoor.com
Stainless steel double sink, great if you’re doing a kitchen renovation or need a replacement. The faucet is included, but it needs a new washer. It’s already at the curb and is first come, first serve.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Gray Plush Sofa with Cushions
Item: Gray plush sofa with two fluffy cushions
Condition: Not stated
Location: Forest Hills, St. Charles, MO
Source: nextdoor.com
Soft, comfortable gray sofa that comes with two matching cushions. A nice free upgrade for a living room, basement, or first apartment.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bookcase and Desk
Item: Vintage wooden writing desk (with bookcase mentioned in title)
Condition: Not stated
Location: Heritage Landing, St. Charles, MO
Source: nextdoor.com
A beautiful vintage wooden writing desk with intricate detailing. Great for a home office, study area, or homework station. Check the listing for any info on the bookcase and exact measurements.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Saint Charles tend to go quickly, especially curb alerts, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and make a plan to pick it up soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.