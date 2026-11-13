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🏥 St. Louis Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Flexible Schedules
St. Louis healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of options from entry-level clinical roles to advanced practice and travel gigs. If you’re in care, imaging, or behavioral health, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and career goals.
Patient Care Coordinator
- Employer: AEG Vision
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Handle front desk, scheduling, insurance checks, and patient flow for a busy optometry practice. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want solid benefits (401k match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays).
Remote Hospice Triage RN PT (Evenings + Rotating Weekends)
- Employer: IntellaTriage
- Location: Based near St. Louis, MO (fully remote)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $25–$28/hour + shift differentials
Provide after-hours phone triage for hospice patients and families from home. Great if you have hospice/end-of-life experience and want meaningful work with shorter shifts and 3 weeks of paid remote training.
Advanced Practice Provider (PA) – Primary Care
- Employer: SSM Health
- Location: Richmond Heights (St. Louis metro), MO
- Type: Full-time, outpatient
- Salary: Not listed
100% outpatient primary care across from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. Monday–Friday daytime hours, no nights, weekends, or holidays, plus built-in admin time and strong support staff.
RN – Cardiovascular OR (CVOR), Part-time
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time, days, call required
- Salary: Not listed, $10,000 sign-on bonus
Join a Level I STEMI and Trauma Center CVOR team supporting open heart, vascular, minimally invasive, and robotic cases. Includes cross-training in both circulating and scrub roles plus day-one benefits and relocation assistance.
Primary Care RN or LPN – Mercy Clinic Creve Coeur (Hybrid)
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Creve Coeur (St. Louis), MO
- Type: Full-time, days, hybrid after training
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00–16:30, no nights/weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
New clinic role focused on triage calls/messages and care coordination. After ~3 months on-site, you can move to a 50/50 hybrid schedule; strong fit for RNs/LPNs who like phone triage and EMR work.
DBT Program Psychologist
- Employer: St. Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute (UHS)
- Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid/remote options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide DBT for adults and/or adolescents in outpatient and IOP levels of care. Offers schedule flexibility, telehealth options (including PSYPACT), centralized intake, and a large multidisciplinary team.
Senior Radiologic Technologist – Orthopedic (Days)
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Not listed
Lead general ortho imaging while also serving as a go-to resource when leadership is away. Requires ARRT(R) and BLS, with at least 1 year of experience or a bachelor’s in radiologic technology.
General Radiology Technologist (Tue–Fri Days) – Barnes
- Employer: BJC HealthCare – Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: $28.00–$40.60/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Four 10-hour day shifts (Tue–Fri), no call or weekends, and extra holiday pay. New grads and students close to graduation are welcome; you’ll work with top-tier imaging tech at a leading academic hospital.
Medical Dosimetrist CERT – Hybrid (MO or IL)
- Employer: BJC HealthCare – Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Center for Advanced Medicine
- Location: St. Louis, MO (must live in MO or IL)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid, days
- Salary: $52.02–$77.57/hour
Plan radiation treatments in partnership with Siteman Cancer Center experts. Hybrid schedule (no weekends or call) with flexible 5x8 or 4x10 options and strong BJC benefits.
Travel RRT – Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Travel contract, nights (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,088–$2,312/week
Night-shift RRT role (3x12s) at a 382-bed magnet acute care hospital. Includes day-one benefits, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and lots of support from Aya’s travel team.
Occupational Therapist – Geriatric House Calls
- Employer: FOX Rehabilitation
- Location: St. Louis, MO & surrounding communities
- Type: Part-time (other options available)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide one-on-one OT to older adults in their homes and senior living communities, with options for telehealth. Great if you want autonomy, flexible scheduling, and strong focus on functional independence.
Travel MRI Technologist
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days
- Pay: Estimated $2,381/week
MRI travel assignment with weekly pay, housing or stipend, and full benefits. Ideal for MRI techs with at least 2 years’ experience who want strong pay plus flexibility.
Psychologist – Post-Acute & Long-Term Care
- Employer: TeamHealth
- Location: St. Louis metro & Belleville, IL
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
- Salary: Competitive, W2 with full benefits (exact amount not listed)
Provide assessments and therapy for older adults in SNF/LTC/ALF/IRF settings. No nights or weekends, flexible scheduling, and remote documentation with strong back-office support.
ICU Nurse
- Employer: Vetted Solutions (recruiting for client)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Care for critically ill adults in a high-acuity ICU, managing vents and complex drips. Best for experienced critical care RNs who thrive in fast-paced, high-stakes environments.
Medical Assistant II – Department of Medicine
- Employer: Washington University in St. Louis
- Location: St. Louis, MO 63110
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary Range: $17.89–$26.35/hour
Room patients, take vitals, do EKGs and phlebotomy, and support clinic flow. Solid entry-to-mid level MA role with big-university benefits, tuition perks, and strong training.
Lab Technical Coordinator – Core Lab
- Employer: St. Louis Children’s Hospital (BJC)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, evenings (11:00–19:30), rotating weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate core lab operations while still performing bench work. Requires a BS in a physical/life science, ASCP (or equivalent), and 2+ years experience; comes with BJC’s strong benefits and shift differentials.
Associate Sonographer – Days, $10K Sign-On
- Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, days (flexible 4x10s or 5x8s)
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on
Entry through senior-level ladder for sonographers with completed clinicals and registry eligibility. Day shift with differentials, inpatient allowance, and clear growth path up the sonography career ladder.
Director of Nursing (DON)
- Employer: Outfield Healthcare Partners
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead all nursing services in a long-term or acute care setting with 24-hour responsibility. Requires RN license, associate or bachelor’s in nursing, and at least 2 years of nursing leadership (5 years LTC/acute preferred), plus full benefits.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist
- Employer: Health Carousel – Travel Allied
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days
- Pay: Package with tax-free stipends (exact weekly total not listed)
Day-shift cath lab travel role with weekly pay, housing options, and day-one benefits. Good for experienced cath lab techs wanting strong pay plus travel perks.
Travel Mammography Technologist
- Employer: Health Carousel – Travel Allied
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Estimated $1,695/week
Night-shift mammo assignment with weekly pay, benefits from day one, and housing or stipend. Nice option if you’re a mammo tech open to nights and looking to boost income.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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