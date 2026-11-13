🏥 St. Louis Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Flexible Schedules

St. Louis healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of options from entry-level clinical roles to advanced practice and travel gigs. If you’re in care, imaging, or behavioral health, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and career goals.

Employer: AEG Vision

AEG Vision Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Handle front desk, scheduling, insurance checks, and patient flow for a busy optometry practice. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want solid benefits (401k match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays).

Employer: IntellaTriage

IntellaTriage Location: Based near St. Louis, MO (fully remote )

Based near (fully ) Type: Part-time

Salary: $25–$28/hour + shift differentials

Provide after-hours phone triage for hospice patients and families from home. Great if you have hospice/end-of-life experience and want meaningful work with shorter shifts and 3 weeks of paid remote training.

Employer: SSM Health

Location: Richmond Heights (St. Louis metro), MO

Richmond Heights (St. Louis metro), MO Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: Not listed

100% outpatient primary care across from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. Monday–Friday daytime hours, no nights, weekends, or holidays, plus built-in admin time and strong support staff.

Employer: Mercy

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time, days, call required

Salary: Not listed, $10,000 sign-on bonus

Join a Level I STEMI and Trauma Center CVOR team supporting open heart, vascular, minimally invasive, and robotic cases. Includes cross-training in both circulating and scrub roles plus day-one benefits and relocation assistance.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Creve Coeur (St. Louis), MO

Creve Coeur (St. Louis), MO Type: Full-time, days, hybrid after training

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00–16:30, no nights/weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

New clinic role focused on triage calls/messages and care coordination. After ~3 months on-site, you can move to a 50/50 hybrid schedule; strong fit for RNs/LPNs who like phone triage and EMR work.

Employer: St. Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute (UHS)

Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid/remote options)

(hybrid/remote options) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide DBT for adults and/or adolescents in outpatient and IOP levels of care. Offers schedule flexibility, telehealth options (including PSYPACT), centralized intake, and a large multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Mercy

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Lead general ortho imaging while also serving as a go-to resource when leadership is away. Requires ARRT(R) and BLS, with at least 1 year of experience or a bachelor’s in radiologic technology.

Employer: BJC HealthCare – Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: $28.00–$40.60/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Four 10-hour day shifts (Tue–Fri), no call or weekends, and extra holiday pay. New grads and students close to graduation are welcome; you’ll work with top-tier imaging tech at a leading academic hospital.

Employer: BJC HealthCare – Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Center for Advanced Medicine

Location: St. Louis, MO (must live in MO or IL)

(must live in MO or IL) Type: Full-time, hybrid, days

Salary: $52.02–$77.57/hour

Plan radiation treatments in partnership with Siteman Cancer Center experts. Hybrid schedule (no weekends or call) with flexible 5x8 or 4x10 options and strong BJC benefits.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Travel contract, nights (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,088–$2,312/week

Night-shift RRT role (3x12s) at a 382-bed magnet acute care hospital. Includes day-one benefits, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and lots of support from Aya’s travel team.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

Location: St. Louis, MO & surrounding communities

Type: Part-time (other options available)

Salary: Not listed

Provide one-on-one OT to older adults in their homes and senior living communities, with options for telehealth. Great if you want autonomy, flexible scheduling, and strong focus on functional independence.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days

Pay: Estimated $2,381/week

MRI travel assignment with weekly pay, housing or stipend, and full benefits. Ideal for MRI techs with at least 2 years’ experience who want strong pay plus flexibility.

Employer: TeamHealth

Location: St. Louis metro & Belleville, IL

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Salary: Competitive, W2 with full benefits (exact amount not listed)

Provide assessments and therapy for older adults in SNF/LTC/ALF/IRF settings. No nights or weekends, flexible scheduling, and remote documentation with strong back-office support.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (recruiting for client)

Vetted Solutions (recruiting for client) Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for critically ill adults in a high-acuity ICU, managing vents and complex drips. Best for experienced critical care RNs who thrive in fast-paced, high-stakes environments.

Employer: Washington University in St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, MO 63110

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary Range: $17.89–$26.35/hour

Room patients, take vitals, do EKGs and phlebotomy, and support clinic flow. Solid entry-to-mid level MA role with big-university benefits, tuition perks, and strong training.

Employer: St. Louis Children’s Hospital (BJC)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, evenings (11:00–19:30), rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate core lab operations while still performing bench work. Requires a BS in a physical/life science, ASCP (or equivalent), and 2+ years experience; comes with BJC’s strong benefits and shift differentials.

Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, days (flexible 4x10s or 5x8s)

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on

Entry through senior-level ladder for sonographers with completed clinicals and registry eligibility. Day shift with differentials, inpatient allowance, and clear growth path up the sonography career ladder.

Employer: Outfield Healthcare Partners

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all nursing services in a long-term or acute care setting with 24-hour responsibility. Requires RN license, associate or bachelor’s in nursing, and at least 2 years of nursing leadership (5 years LTC/acute preferred), plus full benefits.

Employer: Health Carousel – Travel Allied

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days

Pay: Package with tax-free stipends (exact weekly total not listed)

Day-shift cath lab travel role with weekly pay, housing options, and day-one benefits. Good for experienced cath lab techs wanting strong pay plus travel perks.

Employer: Health Carousel – Travel Allied

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Estimated $1,695/week

Night-shift mammo assignment with weekly pay, benefits from day one, and housing or stipend. Nice option if you’re a mammo tech open to nights and looking to boost income.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.