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📣 Lee’s Summit Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lee’s Summit has a solid mix of sales roles right now, from field B2B work to remote finance and patient-facing healthcare sales. Here are a few worth a closer look if you like closing deals and building relationships.
Mortgage Loan Officer – Live Transfers & Online Leads
- Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)
- Location: Remote from Lee’s Summit, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (performance-based, no income caps)
You get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. This role is all about conversion: if you love closing, want strong lead flow, and like working from home with support from an experienced national team, this one is built for you.
Outside Sales – Local B2B Window Cleaning
- Employer: Right Hand Rhino
- Location: Lee’s Summit, MO 64065 (Hybrid remote, field-based)
- Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor
- Pay: $65,000–$85,000/year typical, $85K–$100K+ for top performers
- Comp: $600 weekly advance against commission, 8% commission, performance bonuses, $500 sign-on bonus (with conditions)
You’ll walk into local businesses, talk directly with owners, and sell recurring commercial window-cleaning services. Short sales cycles, fast commissions, paid training, and a clear path to higher income and leadership make this a strong fit if you like face-to-face B2B and don’t want a desk job.
Treatment Coordinator – Orthodontic Practice
- Employer: Smile Doctors
- Location: Lee’s Summit, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive salary plus bonus opportunity)
This is a patient-facing sales and coordination role in an orthodontic office. You’ll present treatment plans, explain payment options, follow up with potential patients, and help with local store marketing and community events. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and discounts on braces/aligners.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles or nearby openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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