Lee’s Summit has a solid mix of sales roles right now, from field B2B work to remote finance and patient-facing healthcare sales. Here are a few worth a closer look if you like closing deals and building relationships.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote from Lee’s Summit, MO

from Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-based, no income caps)

You get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. This role is all about conversion: if you love closing, want strong lead flow, and like working from home with support from an experienced national team, this one is built for you.

Employer: Right Hand Rhino

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO 64065 (Hybrid remote, field-based)

Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor

Pay: $65,000–$85,000/year typical, $85K–$100K+ for top performers

typical, for top performers Comp: $600 weekly advance against commission, 8% commission, performance bonuses, $500 sign-on bonus (with conditions)

You’ll walk into local businesses, talk directly with owners, and sell recurring commercial window-cleaning services. Short sales cycles, fast commissions, paid training, and a clear path to higher income and leadership make this a strong fit if you like face-to-face B2B and don’t want a desk job.

Employer: Smile Doctors

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive salary plus bonus opportunity)

This is a patient-facing sales and coordination role in an orthodontic office. You’ll present treatment plans, explain payment options, follow up with potential patients, and help with local store marketing and community events. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and discounts on braces/aligners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles or nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.