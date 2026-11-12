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🔧 St. Louis building & grounds jobs with multiple steady openings
St. Louis has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from apartments and hospitals to hotels and factories. If you like staying active, fixing things, and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.
Groundskeeper for Apartment Community
- Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group
- Location: South St. Louis County (Hunters Ridge – Oakville & Southpointe – Sappington)
- Pay: $17–$18/hour + quarterly bonuses (up to $3,000/year)
- Type: Full-time, year-round, on-site
Keep two apartment communities looking sharp with trash pickup, leaf blowing, light landscaping, and snow removal. Solid benefits, paid training, rent discount, and no seasonal layoffs.
Car Detailer
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: From $60/day
- Type: Full-time, in person
Clean and detail cars inside and out, including vacuuming, windows, wheels, and buffing paint. Good fit if you like cars and don’t mind physical work; window tinting experience is a plus but they’ll train.
Maintenance Manager
- Employer: Ultimate Staffing (family-owned manufacturer client)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: $80,000–$95,000/year + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Lead plant maintenance for a long-standing metal manufacturer, managing building, grounds, and equipment. Heavy on PLCs, electrical/mechanical troubleshooting, and supervising a maintenance team.
Maintenance Technician (Multifamily)
- Employer: Two Coast Living
- Location: Fieldpointe of St. Louis, St. Louis, MO
- Pay: $26–$28/hour base + bonus eligibility
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm, on-call rotation
Hands-on apartment maintenance: light carpentry, plumbing, electrical, painting, HVAC, and pool/amenity care. Designed as a path to Lead Maintenance Tech, with solid benefits and growth focus.
Groundperson – NON-UNION
- Employer: Asplundh Brush Control, LLC
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level outdoor role feeding brush into chippers, cutting with chainsaws, and keeping work areas safe. No experience required; must be 18+ and able to handle physical, all-weather work.
Maintenance Technician / Machine Technician
- Employer: Fairfield Processing Corporation
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: DOE (depends on experience)
- Type: Full-time, flexible shifts (day/evening/night)
Support production by maintaining and repairing machinery, building systems, and doing preventive maintenance. Family-owned company with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and 9 paid holidays.
(Duplicate Fairfield listing on Indeed: same role, same employer.)
Facility Systems Technician, Full Time Days
- Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 7:00am–3:30pm
Entry-level hospital facilities role working on HVAC, boilers, refrigeration, plumbing, and general repairs. Mercy offers strong benefits, tuition support, and clear training toward higher tech levels.
Housekeeper
- Employer: Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: Not listed (daily pay option available)
- Type: Full-time, 9:00am–5:30pm, every other weekend & rotating holidays
Clean patient rooms and hospital areas, help with room turnovers, and support infection prevention. Includes BJC health benefits, retirement contributions, PTO, and tuition assistance.
Sr. Maintenance Tech (3rd Shift)
- Employer: dsm-firmenich
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: $35–$40/hour
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
Senior industrial maintenance role in a food/industrial facility, covering mechanical and electrical work, PLCs, welding, and preventive maintenance. Strong pay plus full benefits and global career paths.
Custodian
- Employer: St. Louis Science Center
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Type: Full-time, varied schedule
Keep exhibit areas, restrooms, and public spaces clean, including event setup/teardown and some snow/ice removal. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and generous PTO in a fun, public-facing setting.
Journeyman HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: American Boiler & Mechanical
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience
- Type: Full-time, overtime + rotating on-call
Service and repair commercial and industrial HVAC systems across the area. Requires 3–5 years’ experience, EPA Universal, and local journeyman license; comes with truck, tools, insurance, PTO, and 401(k).
Public Area Attendant
- Employer: Marriott St. Louis West Hotel
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: From $16.50/hour
- Type: Full-time, typically 3pm–11pm
Clean hotel lobbies, public restrooms, hallways, and entrances to keep guest areas spotless. Offers health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and hotel discounts; open to applicants with records.
Hotel Engineer / Maintenance Engineer
- Employer: Marriott International / Davidson Hospitality Group
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: $20.50–$22/hour
- Type: Full-time
Handle routine maintenance and repairs around the hotel, including basic electrical, plumbing, and HVAC. Comes with a deep benefits package, hotel discounts, and tuition reimbursement.
Life Support System Technician (Aquarium)
- Employer: Lm Services Corporation Group
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Maintain pumps, filters, UV, ozone, and water systems that keep aquarium animals healthy. Mix of mechanical work, water chemistry, recordkeeping, and occasional diving/first aid certifications.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Even one solid lead can turn into your next steady paycheck.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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