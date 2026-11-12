🔧 St. Louis building & grounds jobs with multiple steady openings

St. Louis has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from apartments and hospitals to hotels and factories. If you like staying active, fixing things, and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group

Monarch Investment and Management Group Location: South St. Louis County (Hunters Ridge – Oakville & Southpointe – Sappington)

South St. Louis County (Hunters Ridge – Oakville & Southpointe – Sappington) Pay: $17–$18/hour + quarterly bonuses (up to $3,000/year)

Type: Full-time, year-round, on-site

Keep two apartment communities looking sharp with trash pickup, leaf blowing, light landscaping, and snow removal. Solid benefits, paid training, rent discount, and no seasonal layoffs.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: From $60/day

Type: Full-time, in person

Clean and detail cars inside and out, including vacuuming, windows, wheels, and buffing paint. Good fit if you like cars and don’t mind physical work; window tinting experience is a plus but they’ll train.

Employer: Ultimate Staffing (family-owned manufacturer client)

(family-owned manufacturer client) Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: $80,000–$95,000/year + benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead plant maintenance for a long-standing metal manufacturer, managing building, grounds, and equipment. Heavy on PLCs, electrical/mechanical troubleshooting, and supervising a maintenance team.

Employer: Two Coast Living

Location: Fieldpointe of St. Louis, St. Louis, MO

Fieldpointe of St. Louis, Pay: $26–$28/hour base + bonus eligibility

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm, on-call rotation

Hands-on apartment maintenance: light carpentry, plumbing, electrical, painting, HVAC, and pool/amenity care. Designed as a path to Lead Maintenance Tech, with solid benefits and growth focus.

Employer: Asplundh Brush Control, LLC

Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Entry-level outdoor role feeding brush into chippers, cutting with chainsaws, and keeping work areas safe. No experience required; must be 18+ and able to handle physical, all-weather work.

Employer: Fairfield Processing Corporation

Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: DOE (depends on experience)

Type: Full-time, flexible shifts (day/evening/night)

Support production by maintaining and repairing machinery, building systems, and doing preventive maintenance. Family-owned company with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and 9 paid holidays.

(Duplicate Fairfield listing on Indeed: same role, same employer.)

Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 7:00am–3:30pm

Entry-level hospital facilities role working on HVAC, boilers, refrigeration, plumbing, and general repairs. Mercy offers strong benefits, tuition support, and clear training toward higher tech levels.

Employer: Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: Not listed (daily pay option available)

Not listed (daily pay option available) Type: Full-time, 9:00am–5:30pm, every other weekend & rotating holidays

Clean patient rooms and hospital areas, help with room turnovers, and support infection prevention. Includes BJC health benefits, retirement contributions, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: dsm-firmenich

Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: $35–$40/hour

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Senior industrial maintenance role in a food/industrial facility, covering mechanical and electrical work, PLCs, welding, and preventive maintenance. Strong pay plus full benefits and global career paths.

Employer: St. Louis Science Center

Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Type: Full-time, varied schedule

Keep exhibit areas, restrooms, and public spaces clean, including event setup/teardown and some snow/ice removal. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and generous PTO in a fun, public-facing setting.

Employer: American Boiler & Mechanical

Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Competitive, based on experience Type: Full-time, overtime + rotating on-call

Service and repair commercial and industrial HVAC systems across the area. Requires 3–5 years’ experience, EPA Universal, and local journeyman license; comes with truck, tools, insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Marriott St. Louis West Hotel

Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: From $16.50/hour

Type: Full-time, typically 3pm–11pm

Clean hotel lobbies, public restrooms, hallways, and entrances to keep guest areas spotless. Offers health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and hotel discounts; open to applicants with records.

Employer: Marriott International / Davidson Hospitality Group

Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: $20.50–$22/hour

Type: Full-time

Handle routine maintenance and repairs around the hotel, including basic electrical, plumbing, and HVAC. Comes with a deep benefits package, hotel discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Lm Services Corporation Group

Location: St. Louis, MO

Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)

Hourly (rate not listed) Type: Full-time

Maintain pumps, filters, UV, ozone, and water systems that keep aquarium animals healthy. Mix of mechanical work, water chemistry, recordkeeping, and occasional diving/first aid certifications.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Even one solid lead can turn into your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.