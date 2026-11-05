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Good Dad's breakfast set for Nov. 13 at VEG Elementary

5 days ago
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Strong Schools and VEG Elementary will host a Good Dad's Program breakfast on Friday, November 13 from 7:00–7:30 AM at the Williford Building for dads, grandpas, uncles, and other father figures to spend time with their student(s). For questions, call Mrs. Freeman at 660-726-3911, ext. 1164.

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