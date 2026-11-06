⚖️ St. Louis Legal & Compliance Roles – Several Openings Now

St. Louis is busy on the legal and compliance front right now, especially in finance and specialized regulatory work. If you’ve got a JD or risk/compliance background, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: Edward Jones

Edward Jones Location: St. Louis, MO (in-office 4 days/week if within commuting distance)

(in-office if within commuting distance) Type: Full-time

Work on the front edge of AI risk and governance at a Fortune 500 financial firm. This role focuses on enterprise risk management for generative and agentic AI, advising business and tech teams, and helping shape AI controls and oversight across the firm.

Employer: Edward Jones

Edward Jones Location: St. Louis, MO (in-office 4 days/week if within commuting distance)

(in-office if within commuting distance) Type: Full-time

Lead on complex compliance questions for branch teams and home office, using your Series 7 (plus 9/10/24/66) and industry experience. You’ll handle higher-level issues, coach other team members, and help roll out training and process improvements.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm client)

(recruiting for a law firm client) Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Join a growing transactional practice handling M&A, commercial contracts, and corporate governance for clients across many industries. Ideal if you have 3+ years of corporate/transactional experience and want steady exposure to complex, strategic deals.

Employer: Stephens Kelly Law

Location: St. Louis, MO (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $200,000 per year (base + performance bonus)

Run your own PI caseload from intake through resolution at a focused, plaintiff-side firm that’s been growing since 2014. Good fit if you want long-term growth, direct client impact, and are comfortable owning strategy, negotiation, and litigation.

Employer: Randstad USA (for a life science company)

(for a life science company) Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Contract / Permanent (listed as contract; job type noted as permanent)

(listed as contract; job type noted as permanent) Pay: $40 – $50 per hour

Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Perfect for a life science pro with a master’s degree and chemical regulations experience. You’ll classify products, author SDS, track US/Canadian/Latin American rules, and act as a key link between regulatory, IT (SAP EH&S), and global compliance teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; several of these note that postings can close early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.