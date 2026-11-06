🏥 Lee’s Summit MO Healthcare Jobs – Several Clinical Roles Open

Lee’s Summit is busy in healthcare right now, with options from hospital leadership to flexible home health and travel contracts. If you’re in the medical field, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and experience.

Employer: Lee's Summit Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Lee's Summit Medical Center (HCA Healthcare) Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Cardiovascular Telemetry/Cardiac Specialty Unit, overseeing nursing care, staff, and budget. Requires an active RN license, 1+ year of experience, BLS (ACLS within 90 days), and prefers a BSN or MSN. Big plus: robust HCA benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and strong education support.

Employer: BAYADA / Integrity Home Health Care

Location: Lee’s Summit & Jackson County, MO + KC Metro

Type: Part-time / PRN, Pay-per-visit

Salary: Not listed (PPV model)

Do 30–60 minute routine home visits for meds setup and health checks, about 10–15 visits per week to start. No nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call, with flexible weekday scheduling, mileage reimbursement, weekly pay, and 401(k).

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract

Pay: ~$2,808 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)

13-week (note: description also mentions a 26-week option) day-shift Cath Lab Tech assignment with aggressive pay packages, day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and travel stipends for those who qualify. 1+ year of experience required; no new grads for this role.

Employer: Lee's Summit Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide inpatient rehab-focused OT, from evaluations to individualized treatment plans and patient/family education. Requires a BS in Occupational Therapy, MO OT license or temporary license, and BLS; new grads with a temp license are welcome. Comes with HCA’s full benefits, including tuition and loan assistance.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System – KUCC East

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Part-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based RN role coordinating care, triage, patient education, and follow-up for an ambulatory population. Requires BSN, 2+ years of RN experience, a multistate RN license, and BLS (AHA). Good fit if you like steady clinic hours and relationship-based care.

Employer: Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Salary: Not listed

Take and manage diagnostic orthopedic x-rays in a busy specialty practice, including positioning, safety checks, and digital imaging. Requires graduation from an accredited radiologic tech program, ARRT certification, BLS, and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs and work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Saint Luke’s Health System

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time, Days – 3x12s: Thu–Sat, 4:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

– Salary: Not listed

Collect patient specimens, perform point-of-care tests, and manage samples in the LIS/EMR. Some experience is preferred, but they’ll consider under 1 year; ideal if you like compressed workweeks and early shifts.

Employer: Saint Luke’s Health System

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO (travels to 2 locations)

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Support neurology providers with rooming, vitals, EMR work, injections, vaccines, and phone triage. Requires MA certification (CMA, NRCMA, RMA, or CCMA) and BLS; <1 year experience is okay, and they offer a paid 10-week MA training program for those new to the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.