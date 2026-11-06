🛒 Saint Charles Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Saint Charles has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, with flexible hours and room to grow. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Saint Charles, MO

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15 – $19 per hour

Help customers at the register, keep shelves stocked, and support the photo area while delivering friendly, fast service. Flexible hours (evenings and weekends), employee discount, health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and training programs for a 30-hour work week.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Location: Saint Charles, MO

Type: Hourly, restaurant crew

Hourly, restaurant crew Pay: Starting at $15.00 per hour

Work the front of house, drive-thru, and register in a fast-paced, upbeat chicken spot with weekly pay, flexible shifts, and paid training (no experience needed). Within your first year you can earn up to $1.50 more per hour through training and performance, plus access to PTO, 401(k) with match, mental health support, and more (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Location: Saint Charles, MO

Type: Tripulación por horas (restaurante)

Tripulación por horas (restaurante) Pago: $15.00 por hora

Atiende el drive-thru, prepara pedidos, limpia el comedor y habla con los clientes en un ambiente rápido y optimista, con capacitación pagada y sin requerir experiencia previa. Ofrecen seguro médico, dental y de visión, 401(k) con igualación, tiempo libre pagado, horarios flexibles y descuentos para empleados (según requisitos de horas).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.