🔧 St. Louis Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

St. Louis is busy right now with cleaning, maintenance, and facilities roles—especially in healthcare and schools. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and tidy, there’s a good mix here from entry-level to supervisor.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps hospital areas clean and sanitized to support patient health. No experience or diploma required, and Mercy offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement for team members working 32+ hours.

Employer: Ancenta Cleaning Service

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri 5:00 PM–9:00 PM

Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Great if you want steady evening hours and weekly pay. You’ll clean offices, restrooms, and common areas; all supplies are provided and you get a consistent schedule plus training and support.

Employer: Flik Independent School Dining (Compass Group)

Location: Washington University, St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, days vary

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Lead a housekeeping team on a university campus—assign work, inspect rooms, and train staff. Perks include free lunch, uniforms, free Metro pass, and access to a wide range of benefits for full-time employees.

Employer: Hillside Health & Rehabilitation

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise housekeeping and laundry in a care facility, keeping resident rooms and shared spaces clean and safe. Offers health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, telemedicine, and wellness programs.

Employer: Sensient Technologies

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry path into industrial maintenance: you’ll do preventive maintenance, troubleshoot equipment, and learn to read basic schematics. Sensient offers paid technical school education while you work, plus full benefits and structured training.

Employer: BJC HealthCare – Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: $57,304–$93,288 per year (based on experience/qualifications)

Lead a team that keeps one of Missouri’s top hospitals running smoothly—plan repairs, oversee preventive maintenance, and manage staff. Comes with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, retirement contributions, 401(k) match, tuition assistance, PTO, and more.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.