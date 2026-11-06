🛒 O’Fallon, MO Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service & Manager Roles

O’Fallon’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people, there are solid options here from entry-level to management track.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15–$19/hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, keep shelves stocked, and help customers find what they need. Good fit if you like a fast pace, flexible hours, and learning different parts of the store (including photo and online order pickup).

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15–$19/hour

Benefits (with ~30 hrs/week): health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), training programs, flexible hours

Similar duties as the full-time role—greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and helping with photo and web pickup—but with part-time hours. Nice option if you want benefits with a lighter schedule.

Employer: Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers

Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Management-track role in an automotive retail/service center. You’ll learn to lead the store, coach techs and sales staff, manage inventory, and hit sales goals—ideal if you have 5+ years retail management and want to grow into running your own location.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.