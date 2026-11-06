📅 Pokémon card event for ages 6–11 at Lamar Library

📅 Pokémon card fun for kids at Lamar Library

Kids who love Pokémon will have a blast at this Pokemon Program at the Lamar Library.

When: Nov 10, 2026, 3:30–4:30 PM

Where: Lamar Library

Who: Kids ages 6–11 (children under 8 must have an adult stay with them)

Activities include:

Bring your own deck to battle other Trainers

to battle other Trainers Trade cards at the Trading Table

at the Trading Table New to Pokémon? The library has a few cards to help you start a collection

to help you start a collection Make your own Pokémon card

Play “Who’s That Pokémon?”

Enjoy Poké-snacks

Just show up with your child (and their cards if they have them); no collection is required to join in.