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📅 Pokémon card event for ages 6–11 at Lamar Library
9 days ago
📅 Pokémon card fun for kids at Lamar Library
Kids who love Pokémon will have a blast at this Pokemon Program at the Lamar Library.
When: Nov 10, 2026, 3:30–4:30 PM
Where: Lamar Library
Who: Kids ages 6–11 (children under 8 must have an adult stay with them)
Activities include:
- Bring your own deck to battle other Trainers
- Trade cards at the Trading Table
- New to Pokémon? The library has a few cards to help you start a collection
- Make your own Pokémon card
- Play “Who’s That Pokémon?”
- Enjoy Poké-snacks
Just show up with your child (and their cards if they have them); no collection is required to join in.
More Info: Pokemon Program — Barton County Library
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