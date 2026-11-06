Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN

📅 Pokémon card event for ages 6–11 at Lamar Library

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfirB_1GoaNoIL00

📅 Pokémon card fun for kids at Lamar Library

Kids who love Pokémon will have a blast at this Pokemon Program at the Lamar Library.

When: Nov 10, 2026, 3:30–4:30 PM
Where: Lamar Library
Who: Kids ages 6–11 (children under 8 must have an adult stay with them)

Activities include:

  • Bring your own deck to battle other Trainers
  • Trade cards at the Trading Table
  • New to Pokémon? The library has a few cards to help you start a collection
  • Make your own Pokémon card
  • Play “Who’s That Pokémon?”
  • Enjoy Poké-snacks

Just show up with your child (and their cards if they have them); no collection is required to join in.

More Info: Pokemon Program — Barton County Library

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments