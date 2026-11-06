🤝 St. Louis Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

St. Louis has a lot happening in community and social services right now. If you like helping people live safer, more stable, more independent lives, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship

Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with co-workers who have developmental disabilities, helping them keep their jobs and succeed at work. Good fit if you have experience with I/DD and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement.

Employer: State of Missouri – Dept. of Health & Senior Services

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + possible differentials (exact amount not listed)

Investigate abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older adults and adults with disabilities, mostly through home visits and follow-up support. Great for someone with social work/protective services experience who wants strong state benefits and a role with clear impact.

Employer: UCP Heartland

Location: Mid County (Overland/Olivette/Des Peres/Webster Groves/Crestwood)

Type: Full-time (42 hrs/week)

Salary: $21.00/hour

Support adults with disabilities in their homes with daily living, meds, and community outings. Set schedule (Sa–Su 9am–9pm; M–W 3pm–9pm), paid training, and a mission-driven team; you’ll need a clean driving record and reliable transportation.

Employer: The Center for Human Services (CHS)

Location: St. Louis, MO (Remote/Hybrid, local travel required)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

Visit clients at home to complete Medicaid reassessments and confirm they still qualify for in‑home and community-based services. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, strong assessment/documentation skills, and like a mix of field work and remote charting.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Brightli

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes retention bonuses up to $1,000 in first year

Provide community-based mental health support to adults, from treatment planning to running groups and coordinating care. Flexible education/experience paths, mileage reimbursement, solid benefits, and a culture that emphasizes staff wellbeing.

Employer: Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Help teens and young adults in foster care build real career paths using the Works Wonders® model—career coaching, job readiness, employer outreach, and ongoing support. Great match if you have a bachelor’s in a related field, several years in youth/employment services, and a passion for trauma‑informed, youth-led work.

Employer: St. Louis Arc

Location: St. Louis, MO (Maplewood Day Program)

Type: Full-time (32.5 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8:45am–3:15pm)

Salary: $23/hour

Support older adults with developmental disabilities in a slower-paced day program focused on community outings, activities, and personal goals. Includes benefits, student loan repayment assistance for eligible staff, and paid training like CPR/FA and medication administration.

Employer: St. Patrick Center (Archdiocese of St. Louis)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $50,000/year

Provide intensive case management for residents with co‑occurring mental health and substance use needs in a Housing First program. Best for someone with an MA in Social Work/Counseling (or QMHP), strong clinical and crisis skills, and a heart for ending homelessness.

Employer: Healing Action Network

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $45,000/year

Use your lived experience and CPS credential to mentor survivors of human trafficking, support them at appointments and court, and run peer groups. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and loan forgiveness support in a DEI- and LGBTQIA+‑affirming workplace.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good community roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.