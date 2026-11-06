🍽️ St. Louis Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

St. Louis hospitality is buzzing right now—hotels, restaurants, and cafés are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy pizza store—oversee shifts, coach the team, handle customers, and jump in on food prep and deliveries as needed. Good fit if you’ve led in food service before and like a fast pace and flexible hours.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep a hotel kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, keeping work areas spotless, and helping with basic prep. Comes with PTO, holidays, full healthcare, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel/food discounts, plus clear paths to line cook or kitchen management.

Employer: Hilton

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean and reset guest rooms, restock linens and amenities, and respond to guest requests. Great entry into a global hotel brand known for strong training and long-term career growth.

Employer: Hilton

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle all stages of hotel linen care—sorting, washing, drying, folding, and delivering. Good for someone who likes behind-the-scenes work with steady routines in a large hotel system.

Employer: MGM Healthcare – Lansdowne Village

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Part-time (Day shift 5:30 am–1:30 pm )

(Day shift ) Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Cook for residents in a skilled nursing community—plan and prepare meals, work with a dietitian on special diets, and help lead dietary staff. Offers PTO, holidays, tuition help, 401(k), and insurance for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: ASMR / The Tickle Bar

Location: St. Louis, MO 63101 (Hybrid – your space and/or travel)

Type: Independent contractor

Pay: About $70.00 per hour plus tips

Provide gentle, non‑sexual ASMR-style relaxation (light fingertip tracing, hair play) on a flexible schedule. They train you, handle bookings and payments, and you can work from your own salon/spa space or travel to clients.

Employer: State of Missouri – Missouri Veterans Commission

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.45–$17.77/hr (day), $19.45–$19.77/hr (evening)

Cook large-batch meals for Veterans, follow diet orders, and help lead a small kitchen team. Strong state benefits: 3 weeks vacation, 3 weeks sick leave, 13 holidays, health insurance, retirement, and paid parental leave.

Employer: KFC

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Not listed (typical restaurant hourly role)

Not listed (typical restaurant hourly role) Salary: Not listed

Take orders, serve guests, and keep the restaurant clean and welcoming. Good starter job with training and a team-focused vibe.

Employer: KFC

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Not listed (hourly restaurant role)

Not listed (hourly restaurant role) Salary: Not listed

Work in the kitchen making KFC’s signature chicken, managing product levels, and keeping food safety and cleanliness high. Must be at least 16 years old.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse (Bloomin’ Brands)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Not listed (tipped server role)

Not listed (tipped server role) Compensation: Varies by location + tips

Take orders, know the menu well, and create a fun, friendly dining experience. National brand with access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) for eligible team members.

Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites

Location: 4318 Butler Hill Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128

Type: Full-time (overnight shifts)

(overnight shifts) Pay: $16.50 per hour

Overnight front-desk role balancing daily hotel revenue, preparing reports, and handling guest services. Nice if you’re a night owl and want promotion opportunities, training, and referral bonuses.

Employer: T’ease Blow Dry and Beauty Bar

Location: St. Louis, MO (Clayton/Wydown area)

Type: Other (commission or hourly)

Other (commission or hourly) Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Join a new full-service luxury salon and grow your own book of business. Offer hair, makeup, lashes, extensions, and more, with flexible scheduling, PTO, paid training, holidays, and profit sharing for eligible staff.

Employer: Marriott St. Louis West Hotel

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.50 per hour

Clean guest rooms and public areas, handle linens, and keep spaces guest‑ready. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Poke One

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Make poke bowls and boba drinks, run the POS, and keep the café clean and stocked. Great for someone with café or barista experience who likes a lively, guest-facing role.

Employer: Simply Clean Laundry Service

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time (about 30 hrs/week , Tue–Thu + Fri days)

(about , Tue–Thu + Fri days) Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Fast-paced folding role in a commercial laundry—no nights or weekends. Ideal if you have 2+ years laundry experience and want PTO, paid holidays, a flexible daytime schedule, and quarterly bonuses.

Employer: Crave Coffeehouse

Location: St. Louis, MO 63104

Type: Part-time ( 30–35 hrs/week )

( ) Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour

Lead a team of baristas, oversee daily café operations, and help plan community‑focused events. Good for someone with customer service and some leadership experience who loves coffee and connection.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: 1 North Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 6:30 am–2:30 pm

, Pay: $17.50–$20.00 per hour

Be the friendly face in a corporate foodservice setting—greet guests, explain menu items, lead promotions, and support a high‑hospitality environment. Full-time roles can include medical, dental, vision, retirement, and other voluntary benefits.

Employer: CULINAIRE (Compass Group)

Location: Saint Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$19.00 per hour

Support the museum’s food operations by washing dishes, cleaning kitchen areas, and helping with event setups. Includes free parking, a daily shift meal, and access to Compass Group benefits for eligible associates.

Employer: Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (3:00 pm–11:00 pm)

(3:00 pm–11:00 pm) Pay: $16.00 per hour

Evening dishwashing and stewarding role—clean and sanitize dishes, keep the dish room organized, and help with restaurant cleaning. Full-time staff get PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), hotel discounts, and more.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through and apply soon—hospitality roles in St. Louis tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.