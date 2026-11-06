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🍽️ St. Louis Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
St. Louis hospitality is buzzing right now—hotels, restaurants, and cafés are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, this week has some solid options.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (Lewis & Clark)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy pizza store—oversee shifts, coach the team, handle customers, and jump in on food prep and deliveries as needed. Good fit if you’ve led in food service before and like a fast pace and flexible hours.
Dishwasher Steward – Hotel Kitchen
- Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep a hotel kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, keeping work areas spotless, and helping with basic prep. Comes with PTO, holidays, full healthcare, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel/food discounts, plus clear paths to line cook or kitchen management.
Room Attendant – Hilton
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clean and reset guest rooms, restock linens and amenities, and respond to guest requests. Great entry into a global hotel brand known for strong training and long-term career growth.
Laundry Attendant – Hilton
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle all stages of hotel linen care—sorting, washing, drying, folding, and delivering. Good for someone who likes behind-the-scenes work with steady routines in a large hotel system.
Dietary Cook – Senior Living (Part-Time)
- Employer: MGM Healthcare – Lansdowne Village
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time (Day shift 5:30 am–1:30 pm)
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)
Cook for residents in a skilled nursing community—plan and prepare meals, work with a dietitian on special diets, and help lead dietary staff. Offers PTO, holidays, tuition help, 401(k), and insurance for eligible full-time staff.
Tickle Tech – ASMR / Light Touch (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: ASMR / The Tickle Bar
- Location: St. Louis, MO 63101 (Hybrid – your space and/or travel)
- Type: Independent contractor
- Pay: About $70.00 per hour plus tips
Provide gentle, non‑sexual ASMR-style relaxation (light fingertip tracing, hair play) on a flexible schedule. They train you, handle bookings and payments, and you can work from your own salon/spa space or travel to clients.
Food Service Worker – Cook (Veterans Home)
- Employer: State of Missouri – Missouri Veterans Commission
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.45–$17.77/hr (day), $19.45–$19.77/hr (evening)
Cook large-batch meals for Veterans, follow diet orders, and help lead a small kitchen team. Strong state benefits: 3 weeks vacation, 3 weeks sick leave, 13 holidays, health insurance, retirement, and paid parental leave.
Customer Service Team Member – KFC
- Employer: KFC
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Not listed (typical restaurant hourly role)
- Salary: Not listed
Take orders, serve guests, and keep the restaurant clean and welcoming. Good starter job with training and a team-focused vibe.
Food Production Team Member (Cook) – KFC
- Employer: KFC
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Not listed (hourly restaurant role)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the kitchen making KFC’s signature chicken, managing product levels, and keeping food safety and cleanliness high. Must be at least 16 years old.
Server – Outback Steakhouse
- Employer: Outback Steakhouse (Bloomin’ Brands)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Not listed (tipped server role)
- Compensation: Varies by location + tips
Take orders, know the menu well, and create a fun, friendly dining experience. National brand with access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) for eligible team members.
Night Auditor – Fairfield Inn & Suites
- Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites
- Location: 4318 Butler Hill Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128
- Type: Full-time (overnight shifts)
- Pay: $16.50 per hour
Overnight front-desk role balancing daily hotel revenue, preparing reports, and handling guest services. Nice if you’re a night owl and want promotion opportunities, training, and referral bonuses.
Cosmetologist – Tease Blow Dry and Beauty Bar
- Employer: T’ease Blow Dry and Beauty Bar
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Clayton/Wydown area)
- Type: Other (commission or hourly)
- Pay: From $20.00 per hour
Join a new full-service luxury salon and grow your own book of business. Offer hair, makeup, lashes, extensions, and more, with flexible scheduling, PTO, paid training, holidays, and profit sharing for eligible staff.
Room Attendant – Marriott St. Louis West
- Employer: Marriott St. Louis West Hotel
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.50 per hour
Clean guest rooms and public areas, handle linens, and keep spaces guest‑ready. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and advancement opportunities.
Bobarista / Bowl Maker – Poke One
- Employer: Poke One
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.00 per hour
Make poke bowls and boba drinks, run the POS, and keep the café clean and stocked. Great for someone with café or barista experience who likes a lively, guest-facing role.
Laundry Aide / Folder (Part-Time, Weekdays)
- Employer: Simply Clean Laundry Service
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time (about 30 hrs/week, Tue–Thu + Fri days)
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour
Fast-paced folding role in a commercial laundry—no nights or weekends. Ideal if you have 2+ years laundry experience and want PTO, paid holidays, a flexible daytime schedule, and quarterly bonuses.
Crave Coffeehouse Part-Time Supervisor
- Employer: Crave Coffeehouse
- Location: St. Louis, MO 63104
- Type: Part-time (30–35 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour
Lead a team of baristas, oversee daily café operations, and help plan community‑focused events. Good for someone with customer service and some leadership experience who loves coffee and connection.
Customer Ambassador – Eurest (Corporate Dining)
- Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)
- Location: 1 North Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:30 am–2:30 pm
- Pay: $17.50–$20.00 per hour
Be the friendly face in a corporate foodservice setting—greet guests, explain menu items, lead promotions, and support a high‑hospitality environment. Full-time roles can include medical, dental, vision, retirement, and other voluntary benefits.
Steward – Saint Louis Art Museum
- Employer: CULINAIRE (Compass Group)
- Location: Saint Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Pay: $18.00–$19.00 per hour
Support the museum’s food operations by washing dishes, cleaning kitchen areas, and helping with event setups. Includes free parking, a daily shift meal, and access to Compass Group benefits for eligible associates.
PM Dishwasher / Steward – Renaissance St. Louis Airport
- Employer: Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time (3:00 pm–11:00 pm)
- Pay: $16.00 per hour
Evening dishwashing and stewarding role—clean and sanitize dishes, keep the dish room organized, and help with restaurant cleaning. Full-time staff get PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), hotel discounts, and more.
If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through and apply soon—hospitality roles in St. Louis tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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