📅 Indigenous-inspired teen art workshop at MCPL

📅 Indigenous-inspired teen art workshop at the library

Teens are invited to a “Teens Create Art: Indigenous Inspired” program at Mid-Continent Public Library.

Using Voices of the People by Joseph Bruchac, the group will look at modern Indigenous artwork and poetry, then use those ideas to create art that reflects their own identity and family history.

Audience: Teens

Activity: Explore Indigenous art and poetry, then make your own art

Registration is required

Space is limited

If you have a teen who loves art, culture, or creative writing, sign them up through the library’s event page to save a spot.