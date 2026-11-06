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Owensville
📅 Adult book club meets Nov 5 at Wildflower Cafe
9 days ago
📅 Adult book club meets off-site in November
Join the Day Dreamers Book Club to discuss “Madonna in a Fur Coat” by Sabahattin Ali, a bestselling Turkish classic about love and longing.
- When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.
- Where: Wildflower Cafe & Emporium, 207 N 1st St, Owensville, MO 65066
- Who: Adults (18+)
Stop by the library’s checkout desk ahead of time to get your copy of the book.
Please register so the cafe knows how many people to expect; a special drink menu option will be available for attendees.
If you need accommodations, contact the Library as soon as you can.
More Info: Day Dreamers Book Club: Madonna in a Fur Coat by S...
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