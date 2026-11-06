📅 Adult book club meets Nov 5 at Wildflower Cafe

📅 Adult book club meets off-site in November

Join the Day Dreamers Book Club to discuss “Madonna in a Fur Coat” by Sabahattin Ali, a bestselling Turkish classic about love and longing.

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Wildflower Cafe & Emporium, 207 N 1st St, Owensville, MO 65066

Who: Adults (18+)

Stop by the library’s checkout desk ahead of time to get your copy of the book.

Please register so the cafe knows how many people to expect; a special drink menu option will be available for attendees.

If you need accommodations, contact the Library as soon as you can.