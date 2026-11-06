Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Owensville

📅 Adult book club meets Nov 5 at Wildflower Cafe

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GoYQj7X00

📅 Adult book club meets off-site in November

Join the Day Dreamers Book Club to discuss “Madonna in a Fur Coat” by Sabahattin Ali, a bestselling Turkish classic about love and longing.

  • When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.
  • Where: Wildflower Cafe & Emporium, 207 N 1st St, Owensville, MO 65066
  • Who: Adults (18+)

Stop by the library’s checkout desk ahead of time to get your copy of the book.

Please register so the cafe knows how many people to expect; a special drink menu option will be available for attendees.

If you need accommodations, contact the Library as soon as you can.

More Info: Day Dreamers Book Club: Madonna in a Fur Coat by S...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments