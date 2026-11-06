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📅 Warrenton Friends of the Library multi-day book sale
9 days ago
📅 Big Warrenton Library Book Sale for All Ages
The Warrenton Friends of the Library Book Sale is coming up, open to all ages.
Sale hours:
- Thursday: 9am–8pm
- Friday: 9am–6pm
- Saturday: 9am–5pm
There’s also a Friends of the Library Preview Night on Wednesday, 5–6pm.
Friends members get early access plus a 10% discount on their purchases.
Want to learn more or become a Friend of the Library so you can attend the preview and get the discount? Call 636-583-0652.
If you need accommodations to take part, please contact the library as soon as you can so they can help.
More Info: Warrenton Friends of the Library Book Sale | Sceni...
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