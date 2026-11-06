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📅 Warrenton Friends of the Library multi-day book sale

9 days ago
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📅 Big Warrenton Library Book Sale for All Ages

The Warrenton Friends of the Library Book Sale is coming up, open to all ages.

Sale hours:

  • Thursday: 9am–8pm
  • Friday: 9am–6pm
  • Saturday: 9am–5pm

There’s also a Friends of the Library Preview Night on Wednesday, 5–6pm.
Friends members get early access plus a 10% discount on their purchases.

Want to learn more or become a Friend of the Library so you can attend the preview and get the discount? Call 636-583-0652.

If you need accommodations to take part, please contact the library as soon as you can so they can help.

More Info: Warrenton Friends of the Library Book Sale | Sceni...

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