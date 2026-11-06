🚔 Lee’s Summit Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Hospital Security Roles

Lee’s Summit hospitals are hiring for security right now, with steady night and evening shifts and solid hourly pay. If you like helping people and staying calm under pressure, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Lee’s Summit, MO (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.39/hour

Schedule: Thu–Sat, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Unarmed role focused on patrolling hospital areas, helping patients and visitors, and responding to incidents overnight. Good fit if you have 1+ year security experience, can meet hospital vaccination rules, and want a set 3-night schedule with options to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Lee’s Summit, MO (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.39/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri–Sun, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Unarmed full-time hospital patrol role with a focus on de-escalation and customer service. You’ll walk the campus, watch access points, and respond to medical and security events. Best for someone with at least 1 year of security experience who wants steady overnights and full-time benefits.

Employer: Saint Luke’s East Hospital

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time, Evening

Pay: Starting at $25.00/hour (based on experience, education, certifications)

Starting at (based on experience, education, certifications) Schedule: 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Armed hospital security role where you patrol the campus, assist with parking and escorts, and respond to safety issues. Great if you’re 21+, like working with the public, and want higher pay plus hospital benefits like medical plans, PTO, retirement contributions, and tuition help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.