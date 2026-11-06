🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in St. Charles

St. Charles has some very special dogs waiting at Five Acres Animal Shelter for a second chance. If you’re looking for a new best friend, these pups might be the perfect match for your family.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Golden Retriever mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Golden Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-9918

Oshie is a handsome mini Poodle/Golden mix with a soft tan coat and a big heart. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home that can give him time, patience, and routine.

👉 Meet Oshie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix

Dachshund / Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-9918

Chewy is a gentle, sweet young boy who came from another shelter after being confiscated for neglect and living outside. Even after all that, he’s showing a soft and loving nature.

Dogs: He doesn’t react to other dogs at the shelter. A meet-and-greet is recommended to be sure everyone gets along.

He doesn’t react to other dogs at the shelter. A to be sure everyone gets along. Cats: No known cat history, but the shelter can provide resources for safe, structured introductions .

No known cat history, but the shelter can provide . Kids: He hasn’t met children yet, so the shelter suggests bringing your kids to meet him and see if it’s a good fit.

Chewy is looking for a patient home that will show him what it’s like to be truly loved and cared for indoors.

👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Poodle (Standard) mix

Shih Tzu / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter

Phone: (636) 949-9918

Milo is a sweet, gentle boy ready for his next chapter. He was surrendered due to time constraints in his previous home, not because of anything he did.

From his listing:

Kids: Great with children and has lived with kids as young as 2 years old .

Great with children and has lived with kids as young as . Dogs: Does well with small dogs . Larger dogs make him nervous , so he’d do best with small canine friends or as the only dog.

Does well with . , so he’d do best with small canine friends or as the only dog. Cats: Hasn’t met cats yet, so his cat compatibility is unknown.

Milo is hoping for a family that can give him the time, attention, and love he’s used to.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near St. Charles, MO, consider visiting Five Acres Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (636) 949-9918 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.