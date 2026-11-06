Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
St Charles

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in St. Charles

8 days ago

St. Charles has some very special dogs waiting at Five Acres Animal Shelter for a second chance. If you’re looking for a new best friend, these pups might be the perfect match for your family.

Oshie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COfjY_1GoTc6Ta00
  • Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Golden Retriever mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption fee: $550
  • Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (636) 949-9918

Oshie is a handsome mini Poodle/Golden mix with a soft tan coat and a big heart. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home that can give him time, patience, and routine.

👉 Meet Oshie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Chewy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oupeh_1GoTc6Ta00
  • Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption fee: $550
  • Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (636) 949-9918

Chewy is a gentle, sweet young boy who came from another shelter after being confiscated for neglect and living outside. Even after all that, he’s showing a soft and loving nature.

  • Dogs: He doesn’t react to other dogs at the shelter. A meet-and-greet is recommended to be sure everyone gets along.
  • Cats: No known cat history, but the shelter can provide resources for safe, structured introductions.
  • Kids: He hasn’t met children yet, so the shelter suggests bringing your kids to meet him and see if it’s a good fit.

Chewy is looking for a patient home that will show him what it’s like to be truly loved and cared for indoors.

👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Milo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVb00_1GoTc6Ta00
  • Breed: Shih Tzu / Poodle (Standard) mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Cream
  • Adoption fee: $275
  • Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (636) 949-9918

Milo is a sweet, gentle boy ready for his next chapter. He was surrendered due to time constraints in his previous home, not because of anything he did.

From his listing:

  • Kids: Great with children and has lived with kids as young as 2 years old.
  • Dogs: Does well with small dogs. Larger dogs make him nervous, so he’d do best with small canine friends or as the only dog.
  • Cats: Hasn’t met cats yet, so his cat compatibility is unknown.

Milo is hoping for a family that can give him the time, attention, and love he’s used to.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near St. Charles, MO, consider visiting Five Acres Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (636) 949-9918 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments