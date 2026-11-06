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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in St. Charles
St. Charles has some very special dogs waiting at Five Acres Animal Shelter for a second chance. If you’re looking for a new best friend, these pups might be the perfect match for your family.
Oshie
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $550
- Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter
- Phone: (636) 949-9918
Oshie is a handsome mini Poodle/Golden mix with a soft tan coat and a big heart. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home that can give him time, patience, and routine.
👉 Meet Oshie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chewy
- Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $550
- Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter
- Phone: (636) 949-9918
Chewy is a gentle, sweet young boy who came from another shelter after being confiscated for neglect and living outside. Even after all that, he’s showing a soft and loving nature.
- Dogs: He doesn’t react to other dogs at the shelter. A meet-and-greet is recommended to be sure everyone gets along.
- Cats: No known cat history, but the shelter can provide resources for safe, structured introductions.
- Kids: He hasn’t met children yet, so the shelter suggests bringing your kids to meet him and see if it’s a good fit.
Chewy is looking for a patient home that will show him what it’s like to be truly loved and cared for indoors.
👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Five Acres Animal Shelter
- Phone: (636) 949-9918
Milo is a sweet, gentle boy ready for his next chapter. He was surrendered due to time constraints in his previous home, not because of anything he did.
From his listing:
- Kids: Great with children and has lived with kids as young as 2 years old.
- Dogs: Does well with small dogs. Larger dogs make him nervous, so he’d do best with small canine friends or as the only dog.
- Cats: Hasn’t met cats yet, so his cat compatibility is unknown.
Milo is hoping for a family that can give him the time, attention, and love he’s used to.
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near St. Charles, MO, consider visiting Five Acres Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (636) 949-9918 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.