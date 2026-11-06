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🎁 Free Finds Around Saint Charles — Garden Supplies & More
Saint Charles neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden supplies to a healthy houseplant. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
Wooden Pallets and Boards
Item: Wooden pallets and assorted boards
Condition: Mixed/assorted, good for garden projects, DIY, or storage
Location: Brighton Park, St. Charles, MO — pickup at 470 Saint Peters Howell Road
Hours: Available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster has a lot of assorted wood pallets and boards. These could work well for raised garden beds, compost bin walls, or simple outdoor projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Plant
Item: Potted plant
Condition: Was almost dead, now growing pretty fast and doing better
Location: Scarsdale Manor, St. Charles, MO
Pickup details: Neighbor can set it on the porch for pickup, especially this weekend, once you confirm you want it
Contact: Phone number listed in the Nextdoor post
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you want to add some green to your home without spending money. Porch pickup makes it easy.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Coffee Table Trade Only
Item: Sturdy wooden cabinet frame / coffee table with a rustic finish
Condition: Sturdy; good for DIY projects or storage solutions
Location: Huntleigh Meadows, St. Charles, MO
Offer type: Trade only — the poster needs to trade 6 items for a school assignment, and this is their fourth item
Trade details: They’re looking for something equal or greater in value in exchange
Source: nextdoor.com
Could be a fun project piece if you like refinishing furniture or need extra storage, but be ready to offer a fair trade item.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Saint Charles tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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