🎁 Free Finds Around Saint Charles — Garden Supplies & More

Saint Charles neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden supplies to a healthy houseplant. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Wooden pallets and assorted boards

Condition: Mixed/assorted, good for garden projects, DIY, or storage

Location: Brighton Park, St. Charles, MO — pickup at 470 Saint Peters Howell Road

Hours: Available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has a lot of assorted wood pallets and boards. These could work well for raised garden beds, compost bin walls, or simple outdoor projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Potted plant

Condition: Was almost dead, now growing pretty fast and doing better

Location: Scarsdale Manor, St. Charles, MO

Pickup details: Neighbor can set it on the porch for pickup, especially this weekend, once you confirm you want it

Contact: Phone number listed in the Nextdoor post

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you want to add some green to your home without spending money. Porch pickup makes it easy.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sturdy wooden cabinet frame / coffee table with a rustic finish

Condition: Sturdy; good for DIY projects or storage solutions

Location: Huntleigh Meadows, St. Charles, MO

Offer type: Trade only — the poster needs to trade 6 items for a school assignment, and this is their fourth item

Trade details: They’re looking for something equal or greater in value in exchange

Source: nextdoor.com

Could be a fun project piece if you like refinishing furniture or need extra storage, but be ready to offer a fair trade item.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Saint Charles tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.