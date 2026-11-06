🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats Ready for Adoption in St. Louis

Looking for a feline friend in St. Louis, MO? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently in local shelters for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Humane Society of Missouri

Phone: (314) 951-1562

Bono is a young brown tabby kitten, full of that sweet baby-cat charm. As a Domestic Shorthair, he should be fairly easy to groom and care for, with a short, soft coat and a friendly, adaptable nature typical of the breed.

If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, Bono could be a wonderful match. Contact the shelter to ask about his temperament, whether he’s been vaccinated or neutered yet, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Bono and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: CARE STL

Phone: (314) 696-2444

Y2K is a young gray/blue Domestic Shorthair with a sleek coat and a modern name to match. Her adoption fee is $100, which helps the rescue cover her care.

Reach out to CARE STL to learn more about her personality, whether she’s spayed, and how she does with other animals and children. She could be a lovely companion for someone wanting a young cat past the tiny-kitten stage.

👉 Meet Y2K and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havana Brown

Havana Brown Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all) / White

Black (all) / White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Animal Protective Association of Missouri

Phone: (314) 645-4610

Ink is an adult Havana Brown mix with striking black-and-white coloring. Adult cats like Ink are often calmer and more predictable, making them a great choice for many homes. His adoption fee is $125.

Call the Animal Protective Association of Missouri to ask about his health, whether he’s neutered, and what kind of home they think would suit him best.

👉 Meet Ink and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the St. Louis area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting these shelters, calling about the cats that caught your eye, and sharing this list with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.