🍽️ Several Saint Joseph Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Saint Joseph has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from baking fresh pies to running a full restaurant.

Here are a few stand-out roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: St Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive annual salary with annual merit increases and quarterly bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Lead both front and back of house, coach the team, manage inventory, and keep service running smoothly. This role comes with day-1 medical, dental, and vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with company match, tuition reimbursement, and strong promotion-from-within opportunities.

Employer: Perkins Restaurants & Bakery

Perkins Restaurants & Bakery Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay with service award incentives (exact amount not listed)

Bake pies, muffins, cookies, and more while keeping the kitchen running clean and safe. Perks include Daily Pay, health benefits, 401(k) with company match, flexible schedule, meal discounts (yes, all-you-can-eat pancakes), and a clear development pathway with college credit for manager training.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: St Joseph, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay with weekly pay and same-day pay access (exact amount not listed)

Prep, cook, and plate classic comfort food in a busy, team-focused kitchen. No experience? They’ll train you. Benefits include health insurance eligibility on day 1 (even part-time), vacation time, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase program, and a 35% discount on food and retail.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.