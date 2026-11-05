🌿 Several Agriculture & Environment Jobs Around St. Louis

St. Louis has a nice mix of green-focused work right now, from hands-on plant care to high-level environmental strategy. If you like science, safety, or growing things, these are worth a look.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead environmental health, safety, and sustainability programs for a global science company. This role mixes strategy and on-the-floor work in labs, warehouses, and offices, helping keep people safe and operations compliant with OSHA, EPA, and ISO 14001/45001.

Employer: State 24 Holdings

Location: St. Louis, MO (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.50/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, employee discount

Hands-on role in a cannabis grow facility, helping with planting, pruning, harvesting, and keeping plants healthy and compliant with state rules. Good fit if you enjoy physical work, plant care, and want to grow your skills in a regulated, fast-paced environment.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: St. Louis, MO (Creve Coeur or remote in region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role leading NEPA and nuclear environmental licensing work, including NRC Environmental Reports and impact studies for energy projects. Ideal if you have 12+ years in environmental assessments and want to guide complex projects, mentor teams, and work with major clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of what they’re open to.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.