🏥 Mount Vernon, MO Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mount Vernon’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local staff roles and travel contracts. If you’re a nurse or therapist, there’s solid demand and some strong pay on the table.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Mount Vernon, MO

Type: Travel / Internship (13-week contract, 3x12s days, 36 hrs/week)

Estimated Pay: ~$1,678/week (includes wages + housing + M&I per diem)

(includes wages + housing + M&I per diem) Why it’s appealing: Outpatient ortho with day shifts and a clear 13-week schedule. AHS offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing options, and weekly pay, plus recruiter support to keep your assignment running smoothly.

Employer: State of Missouri – Missouri Veterans Home

Location: Mount Vernon, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay (LPN): $29.30–$33.28/hour (plus $1.50/hour weekend diff)

(plus weekend diff) Pay (RN): $38.92–$45.56/hour

Why it’s appealing: Serve Veterans in a stable, mission-driven setting with strong state benefits: 3 weeks vacation, 3 weeks sick leave, 13 holidays, health insurance, retirement, and 6 weeks paid parental leave. New grads can start as graduate nurses while awaiting boards.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Mount Vernon, MO

Type: Travel / Internship (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

Estimated Pay: ~$1,923/week

Why it’s appealing: Higher weekly pay with guaranteed hours and day shifts. TotalMed offers day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, wellness programs, and weekly pay, plus support for PTs with at least 6–12 months of experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; travel and nursing roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.